The student was walking along the road, drenched from the rain. PHOTOS: YVONNELAREINA/INSTAGRAM

Teen defends rainy stroll in Serangoon after parents face criticism: 'Not every drenched girl is in distress'

A video of a girl walking in the rain while her parents chatted with her from inside an air-conditioned car gained over a million views overnight.

Posted by the girl's mother, Yvonne Lareina, the video showed the interaction from the front passenger seat of a car on Feb 26. In the clip, her 14-year-old daughter, Melody, is seen walking along Jansen road in Serangoon Gardens under a slight drizzle, her uniform soaked.

As the car approaches Melody, her father winds down the window to greet her, appearing to ask if she wanted to join them for pickleball.

"Now?" the 14-year-old asks, as her father nods. She stretches out her arms and twirls with an expression of contentment, as her father asks her repeatedly, "How?"

"No need," she tells her parents, bidding them goodbye as they part ways.

Ms Lareina, a 45-year-old livestreamer, told Stomp that she and her husband were on their way to a pickleball game, while Melody was walking home from school.

"When I saw her enjoying the rain, I decided to record the moment because she looked so happy," Ms Lareina said.

"It's also a reminder for us as adults that if we slow down, put work aside for a moment, and look around, happiness can actually be quite simple."

'Can't you drive your daughter home?': Netizen raises safety concerns

The post gained traction quickly, with many netizens heartened by the scene.

"To be honest, it's the best feeling walking in the rain. I won't stop her either," one netizen commented. Others commended the parents for encouraging her to enjoy the moment.

However, some netizens raised concerns about the girl's safety, claiming she might fall ill after being drenched.

"Can't you drive your daughter home then you go and play?" one user asked.

Others remarked that the parents could have handed her an umbrella.

'Children are not made of paper': Mother responds

In response to the comments, Ms Lareina explained that Melody was "just steps away" from their home when they crossed paths. "We respect her space and could clearly see how happy she was enjoying the rain," she added.

She maintained that it was important to raise a child who is "strong-minded and resilient."

"Children are not made of paper, a little rain isn't going to harm them," Ms Lareina told Stomp.

Melody also responded in the comments, saying that she loves the rain and chose to walk without an umbrella because it was "stress relieving" for her.

"Not every drenched girl is in distress. It's just rain, not a rescue mission. I'm loved, I'm safe, and I'm exactly where I want to be," she concluded.

