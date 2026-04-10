Loved ones turned up to bid farewell to 17-year-old Guo Yujie who was crushed by a falling wooden beam while cleaning a temple on April 7. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

Teen crushed by 1,000kg beam in M’sia temple sent off by over 100 in emotional farewell

More than 100 people turned up to bid farewell to the teenager who was crushed by a 1,000kg wooden beam while cleaning a temple in Selangor.

Seventeen-year-old Guo Yujie (transliteration) was killed on the night of April 7 while cleaning Shun Tian Gong temple, where her family often volunteered. She sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was previously reported that the beam, installed four years ago, bore signs of moulding at points where it later broke.

Sent off by relatives, friends and teachers

Before the funeral procession, Yujie’s parents requested for her favourite sneakers, fanny pack and jeans to be placed in the coffin.

Committee members from Nan Tian Gong Temple offered condolence money to her father, Guo Chuiyi (transliterated). Members of Shun Tian Gong temple were also present at the funeral.

Relatives, friends, teachers, and schoolmates arrived early to pay their respects, Malaysian news outlet China Press reported. Her mother described her as academically talented, adding that she was due to sit for her national examinations this year.

The cortège set off from Yujie’s home at 10am on April 10, heading to the Sepang Municipal Council Crematorium.

In accordance with Chinese funeral customs where elders do not send off the young, her parents — who were pictured looking distraught — remained at the funeral hall while her younger relatives participated in the procession.

As the hearse passed her secondary school, she was greeted by teachers and students, who solemnly lined the streets with their heads bowed in respect.

Teen had no time to escape

In an interview with China Press on April 9, Yujie’s mother, Lin Yaqi (transliteration), said her daughter had heard a squeaking sound above her moments before the accident and craned her neck to find the source.

At that moment, the beam split, leaving the teen with no time to escape.

Ms Lin rushed over and lifted the beam off with the help of Yujie’s grandfather. The girl’s father later recalled seeing his daughter’s head bleeding heavily, with blood pooling on the floor.

Mr Guo questioned the quality of the wooden beam, saying a well-constructed one should have lasted decades, yet it broke after just four years.

“Our family has done nothing wrong. We help out at the temple every day, so why haven’t the gods protected Yujie properly?” Mr Guo said in an interview with Sin Chew Daily on April 8.

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