Teen charged for stealing and selling mum’s luxury bags and jewellery worth $17,225

Among the items stolen were accessories from Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari and Hermès. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, CAROUSELL

A teenager who repeatedly stole her mother’s luxury bags, jewellery and cash — and even sold them off for money — has been placed on probation after her mother reported her to the police twice.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the now-20-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. As she was 17 at the time of her offences, her identity cannot be revealed under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Court documents indicated that between October and November 2023, the teen took advantage of her mother’s absence to steal valuables from her mother’s bedroom on two occasions.

The items included a Tiffany & Co. bracelet, Bvlgari necklace and ring, as well as an Hermès long wallet and bracelet, with a total value of $17,225.

She later used her then-boyfriend’s identity card to pawn the items, falsely claiming to him that they belonged to her. She then used the money for her personal expenses.

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The girl’s mother, 46, first lodged a police report on Nov 7, 2023, alleging that her daughter had stolen valuables from an unlocked cabinet.

Not the first time

In May 2023, the teen found her mother’s drawer locked and searched for the key to open it. She then pocketed several red packets containing $500 each.

In January 2024, the girl’s grandmother handed $10,000 in cash to her mother, who placed the money in an envelope and locked it in a wardrobe.

Later that month, the teen again entered the room, located the key and took the entire sum.

Upon discovering this, her mother filed a second police report on Feb 1, 2024.

The teen was arrested on Nov 20, 2023, and once more on Dec 10, 2025.

While the 20-year-old has not made any compensation to date, the police have managed to recover some of the items she had sold.

Court imposes curfew and community service

According to Shin Min, the court sentenced her to 18 months’ probation. During this period, she must observe a curfew from 10pm to 6am — which may be extended to midnight for work — and complete 100 hours of community service.

Her mother was also required to post a $5,000 bond to ensure her daughter’s good behaviour during the probation period.

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