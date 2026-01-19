Teen arrested for driving under influence of drugs after dramatic police chase in Geylang

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Jan 17, 2026

A 17-year-old male was arrested late on Jan 16 for driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Jan 17 that a car driver refused to comply when Traffic Police officers had signalled for him to stop for a routine check.

The police officers had been patrolling a stretch of Paya Lebar Road, towards Upper Paya Lebar Road, near the slip road to the PIE towards Changi Airport, at 10.50pm on Jan 16.

After the driver sped off, the officers gave chase. During the pursuit, he crashed into four cars and a van, added the police.

The car was later found in Marine Parade Road, towards Bedok South Avenue 1, where it had collided with a fifth car, the police said. The driver was arrested shortly after he tried to flee on foot, the police said. He is also being investigated for the restriction of driving by a young person, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle with an expired road tax, and using a forged licence.

An e-vaporiser was also found in the car, and the case will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority. Investigations are ongoing.

In video recordings of the incident stitched together and uploaded to the SGRV Admin Facebook page, Traffic Police officers – on motorbikes and in cars – are seen chasing a silver hatchback which is speeding along several different streets, including in Geylang. At one point, he even turns into a one-way road with at least four lanes, and oncoming traffic, and is pursued by several policemen on motorbikes. Police sirens can also be heard.

The video then cuts to a recording of the aftermath of the accident, in which a car is seen crashed into another, with both stopped right before the junction with Still Road South. Several police vehicles and at least one ambulance are seen lined up behind the two cars.

The post has since garnered more than 3,300 likes, 1,300 shares, and 860 comments.

