Teen among 20 to be charged for offences linked to scams where victims lost over $1.3 million

Twenty people, aged between 19 and 49, will be charged in court from April 13 to 17 for offences linked to various scams accounting for more than $1.3 million in losses by victims.

They were arrested for money-mule activities including abetment to cheating, assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct and abetting unauthorised access to computer material, said the police in an April 12 news release.

Investigations revealed that the 15 men and five women had allegedly facilitated scam activities by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts, and enabled criminal syndicates to launder money.

Some allegedly cheated banks into opening bank accounts and handed over their iBanking credentials to unknown persons.

The offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine or both for a first conviction.

The police added that scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of between six to 24 strokes. Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

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