Teen, 19, arrested over fallen shoe cabinet outside Choa Chu Kang flat

A 19-year-old teenager was arrested on Feb 10 for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment, after a wooden shoe cabinet outside a Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 flat was found toppled over.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Feb 9 at about 8pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the teen's identity and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was allegedly involved in another similar case of loanshark harassment.

The teen will be charged in court on Feb 12 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call the police at '999' if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

