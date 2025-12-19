Teen, 17, allegedly uses karambit to rob victim of iPhone and ring in Jurong West

A 17-year-old teenager was arrested for armed robbery with a karambit knife in Jurong.

The police were alerted to the case at Jurong West Street 93 on Dec 18 at about 10.35pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen had allegedly swung the knife towards the victim and demanded that he handed over his iPhone and gold ring.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within 10 hours of the report.

The knife, mobile phone and gold ring were recovered and seized.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The teen will be charged in court on Dec 20 with robbery when armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, which carries an imprisonment term of between five to 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

