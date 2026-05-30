A 14-year-old was arrested for embedding a box cutter blade between two seats of a public bus in Hong Kong on May 27.

Teen, 14, arrested for leaving 13cm blade between seats on Hong Kong bus after argument with classmate

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for leaving behind a protruding box cutter blade between two seats of a public bus in Hong Kong after a dispute with his classmate.

The blade was discovered when a male passenger reportedly boarded a double-decker bus travelling from Wan Chai to Admiralty on the afternoon of May 27. According to Hong Kong news outlet HK01, he was about to sit down when he spotted the blade embedded between two seats.

The man’s hand was pricked by the blade, though he was not injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 13cm-long blade with about 1cm of it protruding.

Upon reviewing security footage, the perpetrator was identified as a teenager who boarded the bus at the Southern District with a classmate and sat in the rear of the upper deck.

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During the journey, the boy brandished the box cutter at his classmate, reportedly over a trivial matter. When the boy disembarked in Wan Chai, he left behind the razor blade, which was later discovered by the male passenger.

Boy arrested on two charges

Following investigations, the teenager was arrested on the afternoon of May 28 in Aberdeen. He was subsequently charged with possession of an offensive weapon and attempted wounding, South China Morning Post reported.

It is understood that the perpetrator studied at a secondary school in the Southern District and purchased the blade from a stationery shop.

According to Hong Kong news outlet DotDotNews, the boy’s motives remain under investigation. However, Inspector Lee Yan-hon from the Wan Chai district crime squad emphasised that the incident appeared to be isolated and not related to gang-related activities.

The teen was granted bail until late June.

Offences relating to causing bodily harm to others may result in a maximum jail sentence of three years.

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