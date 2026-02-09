Teen, 14, arrested for allegedly tampering with police camera twice in Punggol Town Square

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested on Feb 4 for allegedly tampering with a Police Mobile Camera (Mobicam) on two occasions.

The police said they deployed the Mobicam at Punggol Town Square on Jan 12 to deter and detect crime in the area.

On Jan 22, the teenager was recorded forcefully adjusting the Mobicam from its original viewing angle, resulting in a system disruption.

"Rectification works had to be carried out to restore the Mobicam's functionality," the police added.

On Feb 2, the same teenager was again recorded forcefully adjusting the Mobicam out of position, necessitating further repair.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Division established the teenager's identity and arrested him.

The offence of committing mischief and thereby causing disruption to key services under Section 427 of the Penal Code 1871carries an imprisonment term of up to ten years, a fine, or both.

Police investigations into the teen's involvement in this offence, as well as other unrelated offences, are ongoing.

The police said they take a serious view of any act that interferes with their equipment or undermines the safety and security of the community.

Those who tamper with police-operated property will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

