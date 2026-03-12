Teacher allegedly used mobile phone to commit voyeurism involving 6 female colleagues

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

March 11, 2026

A teacher at a local school allegedly used his mobile phone to repeatedly commit voyeurism involving six of his female colleagues at their workplace.

On March 10, the 53-year-old man was handed 11 charges, including nine counts of voyeurism.

He is accused of committing the offences between 2021 and 2023.

The man's name as well as details about the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the identities of the women.

He had allegedly used a mobile phone to observe some of the women's buttocks without their consent.

According to court documents, he is also accused of using the device to record the "buttocks area" of two of the women.

He allegedly had images of the buttocks of three unknown women in his possession.

He is also accused of having 174 obscene video files in his possession.

It was not disclosed how his alleged offences came to light.

The case will be mentioned again in court in April.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics Voyeurism

school

teacher

court

obscene