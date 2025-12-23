Tattoo artist says she did uncredited work for ex-girlfriend for 4 years: 'My name was nowhere'

A tattoo artist has created a stir with her claims that she designed social media posts for her ex-girlfriend without being credited, with netizens speculating that she is referring to a prominent creator.

In a Dec 20 video which has garnered over 405,200 views on TikTok, @wynn.gray asserted that she worked behind the scenes under someone else's name for four years.

"I designed my ex's work but was never credited," she said. "I did the concepts, art direction, storytelling, design, execution, and the work went public under her name."

In the video, she included screenshots of the Instagram posts she claims to have designed and that the work was "never credited" to her.

"I'm moving forward with self respect, integrity, and my sense of authorship intact," she wrote in the caption.

wynn.gray also posted a TikTok story with screenshots of messages from another user who said that they had edited YouTube videos and podcasts for the same person, but was not credited or paid fully for the work.

Another user shared similar experiences. PHOTO: WYNN.GRAY/TIKTOK

On Dec 23, she shared another video, saying: "I did the work and I was not credited. Asking me to stop talking about that is basically asking me to accept erasure."

'My name was nowhere': TikToker speaks out

In an earlier video, wynn.gray said that she had helped her former partner brainstorm ideas for her art career during their four-year relationship.

She elaborated on the experience in another video, adding that people often praised the work, which was passed off as her partner's.

"I wasn't just helping her. I was building entire creative worlds for her. Brand identity, visual language, story direction," she said.

"My name was nowhere. The saddest part, I accepted it," she added. "But honestly, it was self-abandonment dressed as generosity."

It is unclear if the person she referred to in the earlier videos is the same individual mentioned in her most recent post.

wynn.gray declined to respond to Stomp's queries.

Netizens defend TikToker

While the tattooist did not mention any names, netizens speculated that she was referring to a popular small business owner known for her shrimp illustrations.

In the comments, netizens urged her to reclaim her work, pointing to similarities between the screenshots and the owner's Instagram account.

Some called the situation disappointing, remarking that giving credit is "the absolute bare minimum".

"This is far too common. I'm glad you have the work files but you deserve to be praised and compensated for your art," one netizen said.

Another agreed: "Not being credited is definitely not okay."

Responding in the comments, wynn.gray said: "What I do know is that the thinking, the craft, and the skill behind it are mine, and no one can take that away from me."

Stomp has reached out to the small business owner for comment.

