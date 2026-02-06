The influencer said in a Facebook post that she was barred from entering Singapore. PHOTOS: FANGQIYUAN/FACEBOOK

Taiwanese 'Queen of Erotica' claims she was denied entry into S'pore after officers find suggestive photos on her phone

A Taiwanese influencer has claimed that she was detained overnight and deported after arriving in Singapore to attend the Formula One Grand Prix last October.

According to Shin Min Daily News, influencer Fang Qiyuan said that she had travelled to Singapore in early October last year to watch the F1 race.

Ms Fang, who goes by the online alias "Sprite" and nickname "Queen of Erotica", boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram and runs a page on OnlyFans — a subscription-based social media platform known for its adult content.

In a social media post on Feb 4, Ms Fang alleged that shortly after her flight landed at Changi Airport, she was taken away by enforcement officers before she could even present her passport.

She further alleged that her mobile phone was confiscated and searched, and that nude and sexually suggestive photos she had taken for her OnlyFans account were viewed by male officers.

However, she stressed that the images were work-related in nature and not connected to any illegal activity.

In the post, Ms Fang recalled that authorities did not provide a specific reason for her deportation, only informing her that she was not allowed to enter Singapore. She then waited at the airport for about 24 hours before boarding a flight back to Taiwan.

Deported over 'suspicious entry motive'

Ms Fang said she was eventually deported on the grounds of having a "suspicious motive for entry", Shin Min reported.

She added that she was previously in a relationship with a Singaporean man and had travelled frequently between Taiwan and Singapore without issue. Following the episode, she is now concerned that future attempts to enter Singapore may require lengthy applications.

Claims of psychological distress

Ms Fang said the incident caused significant psychological trauma, resulting in recurring nightmares and insomnia.

She said she sought psychiatric treatment and relied on medication to manage panic and sleep issues, with her condition only gradually improving in December last year.

Stomp has contacted Ms Fang and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for comment.

More than 40,000 foreign visitors denied entry in 2025

According to a YouTube video posted by ICA in July 2025, foreign visitors may be denied entry to Singapore if they pose security or immigration risks, such as being potential illegal workers or overstayers, or if they are deemed to have a high likelihood of committing crimes in the country.

About 41,800 foreigners were denied entry at Singapore's checkpoints from January to November, 2025, The Straits Times reported.

