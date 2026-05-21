A car nearly crashed into a group of cyclists and pedestrians at a junction in Ubi.

SUV barrels towards cyclists and pedestrian waiting to cross road at Ubi, hits stationary taxi before driving off

A video of an SUV barrelling towards a group of cyclists and a pedestrian waiting to cross the road in Ubi has gone viral.

In what appears to be a hit-and-run case, the black vehicle beats a red light before charging straight towards the group of at least three cyclists and a pedestrian, all of whom were on the pavement waiting for the pedestrian light to turn green in their favour.

The group scatters as the SUV approaches. The vehicle appears to hit a traffic light structure before turning and ramming into a stationary taxi. The driver reverses and moves forward, hitting the taxi a second time before driving off.

It is unclear from the video whether any members of the group were hit by the SUV.

Based on the surroundings, the accident took place at the junction of Ubi Ave 2 and Ubi Road 3. The caption accompanying the Facebook video states that it happened at about 8.08pm on May 20.

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Netizens relieved that pedestrians were aware of coming car

The video, posted by the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page has garnered more than 48,000 views, 700 reaction, and 210 comments.

Netizens were shocked and demanded action be taken against the driver of the SUV.

“How to be safe when you have so many idiots driving on the road? What’s going on in SG?” asked a Facebook user.

“Nowadays, it’s never safe, even at a pedestrian crossing,” said another.

Some netizens were relieved that those at the pedestrian crossing were aware of the oncoming danger.

“Lucky the ones on the pavement were looking out and not on their phones,” said one netizen. “So scary, thank god the pedestrians were alert,” another said.

Many netizens speculated that the driver was either drunk or high on substances.

“Drunk or high on Kpod,” said one. “Kpod zombie for sure,” said another.

One netizen observed that the car was in motion despite the driver applying its brakes.

“Brake light was on, yet car still moving.” the Facebook user said.

Another netizen suggested that the driver could have suffered a heart attack, but others thought that was unlikely as the driver reversed and drove away.

Several netizens pointed out that it was futile to run. Said one: “Want to run where, boss? Can run away meh?”

Stomp has reached out to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more details of the incident.

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