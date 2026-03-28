Student of S’pore international school licks iJooz straw, puts it back into dispenser

The youth licked the straw before putting it back into the straw dispenser. PHOTO: SINGAPOREINCIDENTS.SG/INSTAGRAM

A youth in Singapore posted a video of himself licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine before slipping the contaminated straw back into the dispenser.

Footage of the unhygienic prank was posted on March 12 on the youth’s Instagram account, which has since been made private, sparking disgust among netizens.

The youth was later identified as a student of ESSEC Business School, an international school located at 5 Nepal Park.

Footage of the prank, reposted by the @singaporeincidents.sg Instagram page, shows the student grabbing an orange straw from the vending machine before placing it between his lips and sliding it from side to side.

In response to a query from Stomp, iJooz said it was “extremely apologetic and dismayed” because of the youth’s actions, adding that “the well-being, safety and health of our customers is of utmost priority.”

The company said it became aware of the video on March 24 and made a police report the next day. “We will work closely with the police and other authorities on this matter,” they added in the statement.

In a separate statement, an ESSEC Business School spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News that the youth was a student of the school, but said the incident did not occur on campus.

“ESSEC is committed to maintaining professionalism and respectful conduct both within and outside the boundaries of our campuses, and actively guides its students on the standards of behaviour expected of them as members of the ESSEC community,” the spokesperson said, adding that they have launched an internal investigation into this matter.

Internet unimpressed by youth’s stunt

The video was also shared on Reddit, where it received over 140 upvotes and 35 comments from users, who were mostly unimpressed with the youth’s stunt.

“I hope he gets the book thrown at him. Why hide his face? He wants to be famous right?” said a Redditor.

“Little kids often drink iJooz. Could get them seriously ill,” another said.

A regular consumer of iJooz, which makes freshly squeezed orange juice, said: “Bloody disgusting. I drink iJooz a couple of times a week so this is just such a gross turn off.”

Many felt the youth was being immature.

“Low IQ activities,” said a Redditor. “What a foolish thing to do. Sigh,” another said.

“An idiot going to jail soon,” yet another predicted.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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