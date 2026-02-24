The TikToker posted a photo of the contents of a red packet. PHOTO: ZIMMYLIKESMOMMYMILKERS/TIKTOK

Student finds CDC vouchers instead of cash in red packet: 'Which auntie or uncle gave me this?'

A student opened a red packet over the festive season to find it stuffed with printed CDC vouchers instead of cash, prompting amused reactions from netizens.

TikToker Zimmy, who goes by the handle @zimmylikesmommymilkers, posted a photo on Feb 19, showing the contents of a red packet.

Instead of cash, it contained five printed CDC vouchers totalling $18.

"Which one of the auntie [sic] and uncle give [sic] me this," she wrote in the on-screen caption.

In response to Stomp's queries, the 17-year-old said that it was her first time encountering such a situation. "I'm pretty sure it was my grandfather who gave it to me," she added.

'They're trying their best': Netizens

The post garnered over 246,300 views, with netizens describing it as "useful" and "creative".

Some also shared unusual findings in their red packets. One user posted a photo of tissue paper laid out beside a red packet, while others said they received used vouchers or chocolate coins.

Others said they were heartened by the gesture. "Need to understand not everybody is well off to give ang pow," one netizen suggested, while another agreed that "they're trying their best".

"They're giving you what they can and it's 18 dollars," one commenter pointed out.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.