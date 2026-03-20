The commuter was moved to tears at the exchange. PHOTOS: SARAHAZIZBAK/TIKTOK

Stranger gives LRT commuter hongbao on her birthday, moves her to tears: ‘She restored something in me’

An LRT commuter was moved to tears after a heartwarming exchange with a fellow passenger on her birthday, who handed her a red packet before alighting.

TikTok user @sarahazizbak shared the encounter in a post on March 18, which has received more than 246,500 views and 51,600 likes.

She recounted sitting next to a pregnant woman on the LRT and checking if she was comfortable with the smell of the flowers she was holding.

“She really liked my bouquet,” the netizen added.

“Before getting off, in the rush of catching her stop, she held my hand tightly, slipped me an ang pao and wished me happy birthday,” she wrote.

It was a “small moment where kindness chose to exist anyway”, she said, adding that there was no guarantee they would ever cross paths again.

Accompanying the post was a photo of the red packet beside her bouquet of flowers, along with a teary-eyed selfie.

“Little did she know I was going through something at that very moment. And somehow, in that small interaction, she restored something in me,” she said.

Stomp has reached out to sarahazizbak for comment.

‘We should always choose kindness’: Netizens

Many netizens were touched by the wholesome interaction, with one describing it as a “reminder of why we should always choose kindness”.

“It’s such a little thing, but you cared enough to ask a stranger if the smell of the flowers was okay. That’s the sweetest thing! You deserve all the kindness in the world too!” one commented.

Several others wished her a happy birthday, while some described her actions as “thoughtful” and “considerate”, sharing similar encounters with strangers.

“Happy Birthday stranger. We don’t know each other, but I just wanna say, I hope today treats you well,” another netizen wrote.

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