The TikToker said that he was banned from a 24/7 Fitness outlet.

‘Stop hiring fat f*cks’: Personal trainer goes on expletive-filled rant after allegedly being banned from 24/7 Fitness

A personal trainer was allegedly banned from 24/7 Fitness after repeated warnings, prompting him to take to social media to rant about how the gym was hiring “fat f*cks”.

Nihal, who goes by @bookofhamid on TikTok, previously made headlines on after claiming that his Anytime Fitness (AF) membership was revoked when he removed his shirt at one of the franchise’s outlets to “check himself out”.

Less than two weeks later, he posted another video alleging that he was asked to leave an AF outlet in Tampines after assisting an acquaintance to train at the gym.

On May 20, Nihal said in a TikTok post that he was banned from 24/7 Fitness — another popular gym franchise — describing the incident as “f*cking diabolical”.

The personal trainer says that he had been helping his sister’s colleague train at a 24/7 Fitness outlet at Seletar, insisting that he was training alongside the gym companion, unlike two previous instances where he was “standing there” and “not doing anything”.

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He adds that he had received a warning from the gym, informing him that he had to be exercising with his friend.

According to the gym’s website, unauthorised personal training is not allowed within the premises.

During a subsequent workout, Nihal said he made an effort to sync his workout with his friend.

“I was, of course, helping him, but I was gymming as well,” he says, adding that there was CCTV footage of the session.

TikToker embroiled in confrontation with staff

However, he alleges that the gym had sent him a one-minute clip of him resting after spotting his friend, which cuts off before he commences his set.

Suggesting that it was normal for gym-goers to rest for more than two minutes between sets, Nihal says he had attempted to reason with an employee, saying that it was “never against the rules”.

Nihal further alleges that he was accused of “hiding the fact that (he) was training” despite wearing a Garmin watch — a smartwatch and fitness tracker — that showed his heart rate was up to 120 beats per minute, suggesting that he had been exercising.

Using derogatory phrases to address the staff members, he calls one of the employees “one fat dude”.

“My point that I would like to make across all fitness gyms in Singapore, every single gym: Stop hiring fat f*cks,” he says.

“I don’t know why, because the fatter these motherf*ckers are, the dumber their brains be.”

In another post later that day, he shared a video of a message allegedly sent from the 24/7 Fitness outlet at Our Tampines Hub, instructing him to take down CCTV footage of the incident or a police report would be filed.

Stomp has reached out to Bookofhamid and 24/7 Fitness for more information.

Netizens divided

In the comments, some netizens backed him, while others disapproved of his tone.

“I stand with you💯💯,” said one supporter, while another urged Nihal to “Sue them”.

Others also wondered which gym Nihal would be “getting banned from next”.

However, one called out the way he shared the experience.

“You can explain. But don’t use vulgar words. People won’t respect your point,” the netizen wrote.

In response to a comment suggesting other gyms he could patronise, Nihal replied: “Maybe I should start a challenge to see if I can get banned in every gym in SG then open up my own gym.”

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