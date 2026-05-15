A MUIS spokesperson said the organisation has not received any application for halal certification from Starbucks to date.

Starbucks told by MUIS to remove or amend signs referring to halal certification

Wong Man Shun

The Straits Times

May 15, 2026

Starbucks has been told by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to remove or amend signs referring to its transition towards halal certification, after a sign by the coffee chain posted on social media drew the attention of netizens.

In a media reply on May 14, a MUIS spokesperson said the organisation has not received any application for halal certification from Starbucks to date.

“MUIS takes a serious view of this matter. Any reference to halal certification status, preparations towards halal certification, or an ongoing halal application process, prior to halal certification approval is strictly not permitted,” the spokesperson added.

“Such representations can mislead the public and may constitute a breach of MUIS Halal Certification Conditions.”

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Starbucks has also been told to stop all unauthorised references to halal certification status or application progress across all public-facing communications and materials. The coffee giant has to review and rectify all related public communications, including social media and in-store materials, said MUIS.

The sign, which was put up at the chain’s Parkland Green outlet in East Coast, said:

“From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas.

“This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations.

“Guide dogs are welcome.”

In a media reply on May 13, Starbucks Singapore said: “There are no changes to our current store operations and pets will continue to be welcome on our premises.

“We apologise for any confusion caused by our earlier communication and thank our customers for their understanding.”

In a further update on May 13, it added that the “May 25 deadline is no longer applicable”.

When asked about its bid for halal certification, the company said on the same day that the issue “would be addressed when Starbucks Singapore is ready to share further updates publicly”.

The photo of the sign was uploaded by a member of the public to social media on May 11 and sparked a debate among netizens.

On forum platform Reddit, some netizens questioned the coffee giant’s move to ban pets.

“I don’t think it makes a lot of sense. But just take your business elsewhere and let the money talk. Plenty of other cafes,” said one netizen.

Another said: “It’s kinda a dumb move. The ECP (East Coast Park) outlet is literally right next to a dog park. There’s more customers who are dog owners than Muslims, and they are likely regular customers, too, because of the dog park.”

Some users defended the proposed ban, however. “You need to understand the real problem on the ground, especially at the ECP Starbucks. There are way too many inconsiderate dog owners letting their dogs mark here and there,” wrote one netizen.

Another netizen said: “Regardless of whether it’s dogs or cats, I don’t think animals should be anywhere near or inside food and beverage establishments. Hygiene and comfort for all customers should come first.”

In response to a discussion on halal certification between two netizens on social media platform Threads, halalsg – an official account owned by MUIS – clarified on May 12 that “pet dogs are not permitted within halal-certified establishments, and this includes outdoor refreshment areas”.

However, guide dogs are permitted “under specific conditions”.

“Halal certification compliance goes beyond ingredients alone. It covers operational requirements across the entire premises, including handling procedures and prevention of cross-mixing within the certified establishment,” the halalsg account wrote.

It added that the Starbucks sign “led many to assume that the establishment is already halal-certified, or is in the midst of the approval process – but that is not the case”.

In December 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that eateries may seat patrons and their pets outdoors without a pet cafe licence from Jan 1, 2025, if they do not serve pet food.

SFA said then that the move was part of its regular review of food safety laws and was expected to benefit some 40 businesses every year.

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