Srisun Express backtracks on 30-cent ‘no sugar’ surcharge following backlash

Local eatery Srisun Express says it has completely removed its surcharge for “no sugar” drinks following backlash online, after Stomp spotted a reduced 10-cent fee on its digital menu.

When Stomp checked the eatery’s menu at its Serangoon Gardens outlet on May 22, the additional charge for a regular Milo customised with “no sugar” had been reduced from 30 cents to 10 cents.

The menu label had also been updated to state: “No Sugar (Substituted with Evaporated Milk Only)”. Previously, the menu simply stated “No Sugar”.

The changes came after Stomp’s earlier report on the surcharge sparked online debate, with netizens questioning why customers were effectively being penalised for choosing a less sweet drink option.

When Stomp informed public servant Derrick — who first raised the issue in Stomp’s earlier article on May 18 — about the price drop and revised wording, he said he was still not satisfied.

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“Why do we still need to pay an extra 10 cents?” asked the 37-year-old.

“This still doesn’t make sense. The issue is the basis for the additional charge itself — not the amount.”

Eatery says 10-cent fee was a ‘system glitch’

In response to Stomp’s latest queries, Srisun Express clarified that the “no sugar” surcharge has now been fully removed following customer feedback.

According to a spokesperson, the 10-cent charge seen on the menu was the result of a temporary “system glitch” during a menu update on Wednesday.

The issue has since been rectified, and Srisun Express confirmed that affected customers can contact them directly for a refund to ensure a “fair and transparent” experience.

The spokesperson added that the revised label was introduced to provide “clearer communication” to customers, explaining that selecting the “no sugar” option for certain drinks involves substituting condensed milk with evaporated milk.

When Stomp pointed out that the revised wording appeared only under Milo and not other drinks traditionally prepared with condensed milk, the eatery said it is working to standardise the menu.

The spokesperson added that the eatery will progressively roll out the updated wording across other beverages to improve clarity and customer experience.

Eatery previously said evaporated milk costs more

The issue first surfaced after a screenshot of Srisun Express’s menu showed customers being charged an extra 30 cents for selecting the “no sugar” option for drinks such as Milo.

In response to Stomp’s earlier queries, a spokesperson explained that drinks like Milo, Horlicks and Teh Cino are traditionally prepared using sweetened condensed milk.

To fulfill a “no sugar” request while preserving the drink’s taste and texture, the kitchen substitutes it with evaporated milk instead, which Srisun said is “significantly more costly”.

The spokesman added that the surcharge was meant to offset higher ingredient and operational costs rather than discourage healthier choices.

However, checks by Stomp at several supermarkets previously found that, when not on promotion, a can of condensed milk was slightly more expensive than evaporated milk.

Netizens divided over surcharge

Following Stomp’s earlier report, many netizens criticised the eatery, with some calling the surcharge “daylight robbery” and questioning why customers had to pay more for a supposedly healthier option.

Others pointed out the irony of being charged extra for a drink with less sugar.

As one netizen put it: “Eh? You have less ingredients and it becomes more ex(pensive)??”

Some, however, defended the pricing.

“Generally it’s true that evaporated milk is more expensive than condensed milk... like in coffeeshops, kopi C costs a little more than kopi,” one commenter wrote.

“But why did a no-sugar request become evaporated milk?”

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