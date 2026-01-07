A Singaporean woman says she had a brush with a Taiwanese 'pick me girl', and went viral with her account. PHOTO: MADEINQUAN8/TIKTOK

S'porean's rant about brush with Taiwanese 'pick me girl' goes viral: 'You think you Tweety Bird is it, sista?'

A Singaporean woman's rant about her encounter with a "pick me girl" in Taiwan has gone viral, with netizens delighted by her storytelling and feeling her exasperation.

TikToker Vic Toh posted the 2 minute and 46-second video on Jan 3 under the handle @madeinquan8, with the caption "can I be your pick me bb". In the clip, she describes her brush with a woman while queuing to buy a crispy milk doughnut at a Taiwanese night market.

In Internet parlance, a pick me girl is a woman who seeks validation and acceptance from men by adopting behaviors she thinks will make her stand out.

According to Ms Toh, as she felt something hitting her right arm repeatedly, she turned and saw a "very pretty girl standing with her boyfriend just talking to him".

"But like, everytime she talks, she's hitting me," said Ms Toh, imitating the woman's actions. She initially excused the woman's behaviour as accidental as she was wearing a puffy jacket, and moved out of range of the woman's flailing arm.

But to no avail. "I move she also move leh, to keep hitting me," said the TikToker.

Ms Toh also had to put up with the Taiwanese woman's conversation with her boyfriend, imitating her voice to hilarious effect: "Do you think we should get four egg tarts? Or like two?" and "I think I can only eat like two bites" when the boyfriend suggested four.

"You think people born yesterday is it, sista? You think you Tweety Bird is it," said Ms Toh in her regular voice.

"But I scared, it's damn nice," added Ms Toh, reverting to her impression. She then demonstrated how it was said in Mandarin, hamming it up afterwards with her reaction.

The incident ended with the Taiwanese woman moving ahead of Ms Toh as she was keeping her change, even before she retrieved her doughnut, leaving her flustered and calling on Singaporean pick me girls to raise their game.

The video has so far garnered 6.3 million views, 1.1 million reactions and 4,860 comments.

'When you spoke Chinese, I lost it'

Both Singaporean and Taiwanese netizens were delighted by the video.

"I SCREAMED when you did her mandarin [sic] part – as a Taiwanese, that's spot on," said one commenter.

"The taiwanese [sic] mandarin took me out as a taiwanese [sic]," said another.

"WHY THE BF DIDNT DO ANYTHING?" asked another netizen, which drew several responses such as: "Bfs of pick mes are always like that – they look so bored and done with their girlfriends but don't do anything abt it."

"Love is blind, bruhhh," another commented.

Citing Chinese dramas, one netizen suggested how she could have dealt with the situation: "So if she makes contact with you in any way, you're supposed to fall to the floor dramatically and exclaim loudly that she pushed you. Really ham it up and appeal to the crowd now watching you. Ask how she can be so crude as to assault you over pastries and make a big deal until her boyfriend apologizes. That is like, the ultimate humiliation for her."

To which one chimed in: "And say: 'I know you hate me but why do you need to do this?'"

'Girl you tell stories so well'

Many commenters were impressed by her storytelling. "Girl you tell stories so well i wanna be your friend and hear your tea everyday," said one netizen.

Some even felt they were on a video call with her. "It feels like we having video call while gossiping," said another.

"Now I'm mad at a random Taiwanese girl on the other side of the world who I'll never meet lmaooo," said a TikToker. "This didn't happen to me but I'm second hand aggravated," another said.

