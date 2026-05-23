A Malaysian news outlet reported that the woman had won the jackpot from a slot machine.

S’porean woman reportedly strikes S$10.3m jackpot from slot machine at Genting casino

A Singaporean woman reportedly won a RM31.9 million (S$10.3 million) jackpot from a slot machine at the Resorts World Genting casino on May 21.

According to Malaysian news outlet China Press, the jackpot set a new record for slot machine payouts at the casino.

The incident reportedly happened at about 2pm, when the woman, described online as “old auntie”, won the prize from a Dragon Link slot machine.

Facebook user Rex Chang said in a post that he heard that the woman had won with a bet of RM40.

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China Press reported that there are about 30 Dragon Link machines in the casino.

The machine’s jackpot had allegedly exceeded RM12 million in 2025, with the RM31.9 million payout believed to be the largest in the casino’s history.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old had won RM800,000 at a Genting Highlands casino in August 2025.

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