S'porean who absconded to Thailand arrested by CID on return, charged with harbouring 10 prostitutes

A 40-year-old Singaporean who absconded to Thailand while on bail was charged in Singapore on March 18.

Philip Ong Zhihe is accused of harbouring 10 women believed to have entered Singapore for the purpose of prostitution. The offence was allegedly committed in Geylang and at Minbu Road in Balestier between April 17, 2024, and Oct 21, 2024.

Ong was arrested with 16 others for vice-related and illegal drug activities during islandwide operations on Oct 21, 2024, said the police in a news release.

He was previously charged for offences under the Women's Charter and was released on bail with his passport impounded as a condition of the bail.

But Ong failed to appear in court on Dec 12, 2024, and an arrest warrant was issued against him. Investigations established that he had absconded from Singapore through illegal means of departure.

After investigations by the Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police, Ong was located in Chonburi province in Thailand.

He was arrested by Thai police in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a transnational joint operation conducted by Singapore and Thailand on Feb 24, 2026. Investigations revealed that he was suspected to have continued his involvement in operating vice activities.

The Immigration Bureau of the Royal Thai Police assisted CID in deporting Ong from Thailand, and he was arrested upon his arrival in Singapore on March 17.

Under the Women's Charter, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of up to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine of up to $100,000.

A person who uses a remote communication service with a Singapore link that offers or facilitates the provision by a woman or girl to another person of sexual services in Singapore in return for payment or reward shall be liable to a fine up to $100,000, imprisonment for a term of up to five years or both.

Any person who keeps, manages or assists in the management of a place of assignation shall be liable on conviction to a fine up to $100,000, imprisonment for a term of up to five years, or both.

Any person who keeps, manages or assists in the management of a brothel shall be liable on conviction to a fine up to $100,000, imprisonment for a term of up to five years, or both.

Under the Immigration Act, offenders found guilty of illegal departure shall be liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone who absconds or breaks the conditions of bail shall be liable on conviction to a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

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