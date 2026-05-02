A Bangladeshi man with a Singlish accent offered his passport to help a Singaporean man exchange money in Bangladesh. PHOTO: JARRENFILMS/TIKTOK

S’porean tries to exchange money in Bangladesh, helped by Singlish-speaking local

A Singaporean man’s attempt to exchange leftover Bangladeshi taka before flying home has gone viral — thanks to an unexpected encounter with a local who spoke in near-perfect Singlish.

In a video posted on April 21, TikTok user @jarrenfilms recounted how difficult it was to exchange Bangladeshi taka for Singapore or US dollars.

After being turned down at four money changing booths, he says: “So the moral of this story when you come to Bangladesh is, just change as little money as possible.”

He then discovers that he needed a Bangladeshi passport to carry out the transaction and was advised to seek help from a local.

After being rejected by the first local, jarrenfilms asks a second person: “Bro, do you speak English?”

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“Why ah? Why, what do you want?” the man replies in the “most Singaporean accent ever”, shocking jarrenfilms.

The TikToker then explains that he needs a Bangladeshi passport to exchange 6,000 taka.

The man replies: “6,000 only, ah? So, around S$60, lah?”

According to jarrenfilms, the man then checked if he had S$60 worth of cash on him, which prompted the TikToker to ask: “Are you Singaporean?”

Although the Bangladeshi man did not have the equivalent amount in Singapore dollars on him, he agreed to help the TikToker by using his passport for the transaction.

The TikToker ended his video by showing the man who helped him, before stating: “He helped me and I managed to get my money back. Although it is just S$60, but, adventure done.”

TikToker confirms the helpful man works in Singapore

The video, posted on April 21, has garnered over 124,400 view, 3,885 reactions, and 25 comments.

Netizens were amused by the helpful Bangladeshi’s Singlish accent.

“Haha he confirm work in Singapore before,” said a TikToker, to which jarrenfilms clarified: “He does work in Singapore.”

Other netizens pointed out that he could easily have changed the Bangladeshi currency in Singapore.

“Change back in Singapore lah, lol,” said one. “Bro challenging himself lah,” another said.

Another TikTok user wondered if the Bangladeshi with the Singlish accent was rewarded for his trouble.

“Did you tip the helpful fella?” asked a netizen, to which jarrenfilms replied that he offered to pay for the man’s taxi ride home but was declined. “Legit damn good lad,” said jarrenfilms.

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