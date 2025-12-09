S'porean teen first Kpod abuser admitted to DRC, foreigner has long-term pass revoked for possession

Ian Cheng

The Straits Times

Dec 8, 2025

A 16-year-old male Singaporean etomidate abuser was admitted to a Singapore Prison Service drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) on Nov 27 for two months under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), after he was caught for etomidate-related offences on three occasions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Dec 8 that he is the first etomidate abuser admitted to a DRC since etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the MDA on Sept 1.

HSA first caught the 16-year-old in possession of a regular e-vaporiser on Sept 4.

On Oct 2, he was caught at his residence with e-vaporisers, which were later tested and found to contain etomidate – this constituted his first etomidate-related offence.

He re-offended and was arrested for possession and consumption of etomidate under the MDA on Oct 11 at his residence.

His third etomidate-related offence was on Oct 23, when he was arrested after being found slurring and behaving abnormally in a private-hire vehicle.

Etomidate abusers admitted to a DRC will undergo rehabilitation programmes to address their risk of re-offending. These may include psychology-based correctional programmes, family programmes, pro-social support programmes and religious counselling.

After the etomidate abusers are discharged from the DRC, they will undergo regular drug tests and supervision in the community.

The total duration of rehabilitation in the DRC and subsequent community supervision is 12 months.

Foreigner's long-term visit pass revoked

On Nov 14, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority revoked the long-term visit pass of a 15-year-old Myanmar national after she was found to be in possession of an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate during a routine check by police officers.

This is the first case of a foreigner's long-term immigration facility being revoked owing to the possession of an etomidate e-vaporiser, said MHA and HSA.

The Myanmar national has been issued a special pass to allow her to remain in Singapore to assist with ongoing investigations by the police for other criminal offences. Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Between Sept 1 and Nov 2, 1,929 people were nabbed for vape offences. This figure includes 167 people who were found with etomidate-laced vapes, commonly known as Kpods.

Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into force on Sept 1, foreigners caught in possession of or using etomidate e-vaporisers, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration facility revoked. They may then be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Under the enhanced framework, individuals found in possession of, or using or purchasing e-vaporisers face higher penalties.

Recalcitrant individuals will be required to undergo rehabilitation, and those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.

Offenders caught using e-vaporisers for at least the third time will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act and can face a fine of up to $2,000.

Etomidate e-vaporiser offenders face more severe penalties, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Second-time offenders will be arrested and subjected to investigation and urine-testing, as well as six months' mandatory supervision that includes drug testing and rehabilitation.

Third-time offenders who are 16 and older will undergo a 12-month regime, including detention at a DRC, followed by drug testing and supervision in the community.

Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers will face much stiffer penalties.

These include three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and two to 10 years' imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation