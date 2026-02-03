The woman had been living in France with her French husband for four years. PHOTO: MIKKKOWEN/INSTAGRAM

S'porean mum living in France plans to move back to raise baby, cites efficiency and convenience

A Singaporean woman living in France with her French husband is planning to move back to Singapore after weighing her options for raising their baby.

The mother of a 5-month-old son said it was not an easy decision to choose between the two countries, especially after starting a family.

She added that having a child made her appreciate Singapore's efficiency and convenience, making the nation her "clear winner".

"My priority is making life work for this little one and praying that the choices that we made for him are good," she wrote in her post.

The post by TikTok user @mikkkowen on Jan 30 has since garnered over 19,000 views, 250 reactions, and 40 comments.

"But don't get me wrong, it's not that I don't like my life in France," she said, sharing her appreciation for the country's slower pace of life and the opportunity to raise her child closer to nature.

However, she said Singapore stood out in other long-term aspects of raising a child: "My Singaporean soul is screaming for safety, efficiency, and of course, lower taxes."

She also offered advice for those considering a similar move.

Just remember that moving back home doesn't mean you're a failure, it just means that you're unlocking a new chapter for yourself.

In a follow-up video posted on Feb 1, the Instagram user explained that she also wanted to give her son the chance to learn multiple languages. By enrolling him in a "local school" in Singapore, he would have the opportunity to learn Chinese, potentially making him trilingual.

Netizens supportive of her decision

Most netizens expressed support for her decision to move back to Singapore, with some even welcoming her home in advance.

"U [sic] go girl it is a great choice," one user commented.

Another added, "Oh, I look forward to the time to go back home for good!"

One even shared their own experience: "This really hit hard. We moved to Aussie and had a baby and the lack of a village was really difficult." The user added that they are also considering moving back to Singapore.

Meanwhile, others agreed that Singapore is way "easier" and comfortable to live in.

Stomp has reached out to @mikkkowen for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics