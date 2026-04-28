The man sent his the explicit content to two Telegram groups. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: MILAN_JOVIC/CANVA

S’porean man circulates fiancée’s nude images and video on Telegram and Discord, gets 19 months’ jail

A Singaporean man has been sentenced to 19 months’ jail for circulating his fiancée’s nude photos and video on messaging platforms Telegram and Discord without her consent.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, a 25-year-old man, pleaded guilty to six charges of distributing intimate material without consent. Seven other charges were taken into consideration.

Court documents seen by Stomp stated that the couple began dating in March 2021, after which they exchanged nude photos and videos, some of which showed their faces.

On the night of August 11, 2024, the accused was taking a shower when his fiancée used his desktop computer. A Telegram notification appeared, and she clicked on it out of curiosity, opening his chat messages. She then came across his archived chats and saw that her fiancé was in two chats where members shared sexually explicit content of women.

After entering one of the chats, she discovered that her fiancé had shared several of her nude photos and videos to the group. The accused had also been sharing such content with another user, with whom he discussed his sexual fantasy of exchanging partners to engage in sexual acts.

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When confronted, the accused admitted that he had started sending the intimate content a month earlier, in July 2024. The woman also reiterated that the content was for the accused’s personal consumption, and had not consented to its distribution.

The accused subsequently informed the victim that he had left both chats and reported them to Telegram. He also deleted his conversation with a user with whom he had shared explicit content involving his fiancée.

Prior to the deletion, however, the victim took a screenshot of the conversation media gallery between her fiancé and the user, which she later submitted to the police. It was later found that the accused had also forwarded his fiancée’s nude photos on the messaging platform Discord.

Further investigations revealed that the man had joined the Telegram groups around July 2024, and found the groups through Discord.

The accused admitted to circulating photos and videos of the victim in the nude or performing intimate acts without her consent.

The pair broke up in August 2024 — the same month the incident occurred, with the victim stating she felt “shocked, betrayed, embarrassed, and traumatised” by her ex-partner’s actions.

According to court documents, the victim had also experienced panic attacks, fear, shame, and a “loss of peace”.

Accused sentenced to 19 months’ jail

The man faced a total of 13 charges related to intentionally distributing intimate images and content without consent, and pleaded guilty to six on April 28.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana proposed a jail sentence of between 19 and 21 months, citing several factors:

Content shared by the accused included images of the victim’s various private parts and a video of her performing a sexual act

The victim’s face can be seen in most of the content shared, making her identifiable

The accused shared the images and videos with at least four individuals

The victim’s images and recordings may still be circulated even after the accused’s deletion

The prosecution also argued that the accused had sent the content to users who shared similar pornographic material, knowing that distribution on such platforms would cause greater humiliation to the victim.

The accused was eventually sentenced to 19 months’ jail.

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