S'porean man among 2 suspects arrested in biggest Johor drug-laced vape bust

A Singaporean man was arrested on Jan 29 in Johor Bahru for allegedly distributing drug-laced vape cartridges. PHOTO: SIN CHEW DAILY

A Singaporean was among two men arrested by Johor police in the state's largest crackdown on drug-laced vape cartridges.

Citing Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad, The Star reported that the two raids were conducted at 1.35am on Jan 29.

Two men, aged 25 and 38, were arrested during the raids.

The Malaysian man was arrested in front of a bank in Taman Mount Austin in Johor Bahru.

"Further inspection at a house in Taman Setia Indah led to the discovery of 3,200 units of vape cartridges, suspected of containing 11.20 litres of ketamine liquid, and 48 packets of ecstasy powder worth some RM970,000 (S$313,000).

"A Singaporean man was detained in the second raid in Taman Molek. However, no illegal items were found on him," Commissioner Ab Rahaman revealed in a press conference on Feb 3.

Taman Molek is a 20-minute drive from Taman Mount Austin.

Commissioner Ab Rahaman added that a car and cash amounting to RM136,850 were seized in the raid.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal records.

Seized drugs could feed 6,400 people

The syndicate is believed to have been active since December 2025. The first suspect allegedly acted as a distributor while the second was believed to manage the syndicate's finances.

"Their modus operandi involved using a house as a storage facility and employing runners who used the drop point method at designated locations for customers or agents to collect the drugs," Commissioner Ab Rahaman said.

He added that the syndicate sold the vape cartridges, each containing 3.4ml of ketamine, at RM300. The total drugs seized could feed up to 6,400 addicts.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, offenders face the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

vape

Johor

syndicate

drugs