Two Singaporean men among 51 arrested at a Kuala Lumpur luxury hotel over suspected "drug-fuelled gay parties” which led to a man’s death.

S’porean male pair among 51 nabbed in drug-fuelled ‘gay party’ in KL hotel that left 1 dead

Two Singaporean men were among those arrested in connection with a drug-fuelled “gay party” held in Kuala Lumpur (KL) that left one person dead.

According to Malaysian news site The Star, a total of 51 men aged between 21 and 52 were arrested across four raids held in the wee hours of May 24.

Earlier reports stated that the Singaporean pair were among eight initially arrested after a Malaysian man died after being conveyed to the hospital from the hotel.

Police stated that the deceased was unconscious when he was carried out of the hotel lobby.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chang Hook said the Brickfields Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) raided the hotel room occupied by the deceased at about 4am.

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“Police also seized a transparent plastic packet believed to contain 1.5g of ketamine and three ecstasy pills weighing 0.7g, with an estimated total value of RM225 (S$72.59),” Assistant Commissioner Hoo said in a statement.

Allegedly used hotel to abuse drugs, conduct immoral activities

The following day, Malaysian news reports stated that the number of arrested individuals increased to 51. Among them, 23 were locals, and 28 were foreign nationals.

Drugs totaling to RM103,070 were also seized:

1.15kg of liquid methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

284g of MDMA powder

8.56g of ecstasy pills

8.7g of ecstasy powder

11.61g of ketamine.

“Initial urine screening results showed that 36 individuals tested positive for drugs, while 15 tested negative. A background check revealed that one of the arrested suspects has a prior criminal record related to a drug case,” said Bukit Aman NCID Director Hussein Omar Khan.

Mr Hussein also noted that the group had used the hotel premises to party, abuse drugs, and conduct “immoral activities”.

All suspects have been remanded for between three and six days to assist with investigations.

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