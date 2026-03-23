S’porean caught with bundle of cannabis hidden near his groin at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for attempting to smuggle about 81g of cannabis at Woodlands Checkpoint on March 18.

He was a passenger in a Malaysia-registered vehicle, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a March 21 media release.

ICA officers directed him for enhanced checks and detected a bundle believed to contain controlled drugs concealed along his waistline near his groin area.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was immediately alerted and further checks uncovered various drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession. The cannabis was seized.

In a separate case a day earlier, a 29-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs through Tuas Checkpoint in the early morning of March 17.

ICA officers had directed the motorcycle for enhanced checks and found several black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the rear box of the motorcycle.

CNB officers were alerted and found 25 bundles containing about 14kg of heroin, 2.6kg of Ice and 190g of Ecstasy.

PHOTO: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY

The drugs seized for both cases have an estimated worth of more than $2 million and could potentially feed the addiction of about 8,169 abusers for a week, said ICA.

Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of pure heroin or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

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