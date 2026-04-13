S’porean arrested in Cambodia deported, charged with cheating for involvement in online scams

A Singaporean man arrested in Cambodia in March was charged in Singapore court on April 11 for his involvement in overseas scam operations and money mule offences.

Adam Louis Chew Si Di, 29, was handed four charges, including two counts of cheating.

Between May 2021 and March 2022, he purportedly abetted another individual to open a personal bank account and a corporate bank account at UOB, and assisted the scam syndicate to secure access to the bank’s internet banking system by facilitating the sharing of login details, one-time passwords and/or automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

The bank accounts were allegedly used to receive illicit funds from scam activities, said the police in an April 10 news release.

After leaving Singapore, Chew was arrested in March 2026 by Cambodian authorities for being part of an online scam syndicate. He was detained for immigration offences before being deported to Singapore.

Upon his arrival in Singapore on April 10, he was arrested by officers from the Anti-Scam Command of the Singapore Police Force.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both. The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine or both for a first conviction.

“Apart from taking robust action against local money mules, the police will continue working with international law enforcement partners to identify, target and disrupt scam centre operators,” said the police.

“The police remain committed to working closely with international law enforcement partners to combat transnational scams and will spare no effort to bring criminals to justice, even those operating beyond our borders.”

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