The crash resulted in five fatalities, including the suspect’s 22-year-old brother.

S’pore university student, 19, races luxury car with brother in Johor before fatal crash that killed 5

A 19-year-old university student studying in Singapore has been remanded for two days to assist investigations regarding a crash that resulted in five fatalities, after he and his brother allegedly raced luxury cars along a road in Johor.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred on a road from Kluang to Simpang Renggam at around 1.15pm on June 1.

Two brothers, aged 22 and 19, were racing in a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz, respectively, when the BMW driver lost control.

It veered into the opposite lane and crashed into four vehicles before plunging into a roadside ditch.

The 22-year-old BMW driver later died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

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According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, four occupants of a Toyota Vios were killed — a 36-year-old male driver, his 33-year-old wife, a 73-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old girl.

The four victims suffered severe injuries to their heads and bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect reportedly enrolled in S’pore university

The crash also left two children, aged 11 and seven, who were travelling in another vehicle, with head injuries. The vehicle’s 43-year-old male driver sustained a leg injury.

Other casualties include a 22-year-old Proton driver and a 57-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who sustained minor injuries to her chest and face.

Police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) and 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act — for reckless and dangerous driving and death caused by such driving.

The 19-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver, identified as a Malaysian, was brought before the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court on June 2, where he was remanded for two days to facilitate investigations.

The suspect is reportedly enrolled at a university in Singapore.

Footage show 2 speeding cars coverging into same lane before fatal crash

A video posted by Threads user @iman_ddin shows dashcam footage of two cars speeding along a road, with one of them going against traffic and the other on the leftmost lane.

Both cars converge into the same lane, and the fatal crash occurs less than a minute later.

Another video shared by @fareedahreedah shows a man resembling the suspect being pummeled by a member of the public by the road.

In a separate incident, two Singaporeans died after the Ferrari they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames along the Johor Bahru-Mersing road in Malaysia on May 9.

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