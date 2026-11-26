The TikToker was impressed by the nasi kandar dish that he ordered at 5am via a food delivery platform

A Singapore-based TikToker's praise for a nasi kandar dish he had in Kuala Lumpur (KL) has turned a typically spicy culinary debate into an amicable exchange of compliments between netizens of the two neighbouring countries.

Content creator Dew Francis, who goes by @dew.francis on TikTok, shared a video on Nov 19 saying he had arrived in KL at about 5am and was impressed by the nasi kandar order delivered to his place at that hour.

“Malaysians, I hate you guys,” he says in mock criticism. “Why y’all gotta be so good?

Like, why y’all making us Singaporeans look bad?” he adds before explaining he found proper nasi kandar in the wee hours of the morning in the Malaysian capital. “There ain’t no way you gonna find this in Singapore,” he says.

He then turns his attention to Singaporeans who argue that the food in the island republic is better than Malaysia’s.

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“There’s no way we can win,” he tells his compatriots. “I can’t even think of something in terms of food that is better in Singapore. Stop, stop fighting. Let them have it.

Let them have it because it’s true. They are better,” he declares.

“Malaysians, I love you man. Continue cooking. Don’t stop cooking. Continue cooking your best nasi lemak in the universe,” he says, before turning to the backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Netizens from S’pore and M’sia praise food from other side of Causeway

The 64-second video has racked up over 236,000 views, 16,400 reactions, and 450 comments.

Malaysian netizens accepted Dew’s compliment graciously, with many helping him identify dishes in Singapore they thought were better than the versions in Malaysia, with sup tulung merah, chicken rice, and murtabak seemingly rated most highly among them.

“Your sup tulang merah. Not one shop in Malaysia can beat the way you guys make. East Coast to West Coast to Beach Road all, affordable and better compared to here,” said a Malaysian commenter.

“As a Malaysian I think Singapore chicken rice is the only thing that can top Malaysia,” said another TikToker.

“As a Malaysian, I think murtabak Singapore is better... Sumpah sedap bhai (I swear it’s delicious, brother),” one netizen said.

Several Singaporeans agreed with Dew’s view that Malaysia’s food trumps Singapore’s.

“As a Singaporean, I concur,” said a TikTok user.

“I agree too! Those authentic and nostalgic flavours in their soup — the amount of ingredients they must have put into it — isn’t sacrificed by inflation in Malaysia!” said another Singaporean.

One Singaporean directly referenced the dish that Dew enjoyed: “Nasi kandar at 5am is why I go to KL.”

Several commenters explained that Singapore food could be less tasty but healthier.

“Because in Singapore all healthy choice method. Some food is just not meant to be done in a healthy way. The taste it’s meant to be will be affected,” said a netizen.

One Malaysian commenter, referring to the availability of nasi kandar at 5am and also probably alluding to the obesity rate in Malaysia, said in jest: “And that’s how we became Asia’s undisputed heavyweight champions.”

TikToker hopes to see more of such respectful conversations

Speaking to Stomp, Dew, who is a producer of social media shows and events, said he was surprised by the reception to his video.

“I was genuinely just enjoying my food and expressing how I felt at that moment. The fact that I could get nasi kandar that was still so fresh, flavourful, and satisfying at 5am was mind-blowing to me,” said the 34-year-old, who lived in Malaysia for about four years. He was staying near the Petronas Twin Towers in KL and had ordered from Nasi Kandar Pelita, a restaurant chain in Malaysia.

“Of course, my delivery was a little exaggerated for entertainment, but my reaction was genuine. I didn’t expect it to reach so many Malaysians and Singaporeans, let alone spark such a big conversation.

“I guess if there’s one thing that brings Singaporeans and Malaysians together, and occasionally divides us, it’s food!” he said.

“What I liked was seeing how passionate Malaysians are about their food. Having lived in Malaysia myself, I can understand where that pride comes from,” he added.

Dew said he also appreciated Malaysians praising Singaporean food in the comments.

“It shows that the appreciation goes both ways, and I wish we had more of these conversations,” he said.

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