A stewardess provided the group with alternative meals, but pointed out that they were originally for crew members. PHOTO: YILIN.GOH/TIKTOK

S'pore TikToker has 'worst flight experience' on China Airlines after 'lecture' over beef meal issue

A TikToker from Singapore claimed she had the "worst flight experience" on a China Airlines plane after being left with only beef meals, which she could not eat.

The passenger, Ms Goh, was returning to Singapore from Taiwan and, seated in the last row, was among the final passengers to be served.

When one of the stewardesses reached the group, they discovered that they were left with the beef meal option, which Ms Goh said "no" to, citing religious dietary restrictions.

Ms Goh said the stewardess gave a "sh***y face" upon hearing her response, before her manager intervened.

She mimicked what the manager said: "In future, if you don't take beef, remember to go and pre-order on the website."

Captioned "My worst flight experience ever", the post has since garnered more than 26,000 views, 162 reactions and 117 comments.

"I was shell-shocked because I've never had this kind of service before, much less from a full-fledged airline," Ms Goh said.

She added that, to her knowledge, "beef is not usually served as a main default option as a meal".

The group received alternative meals 15 to 20 minutes later.

However, Ms Goh took issue with the manager's remark that the group had been served crew members' meals, describing it as unnecessary and making her feel gaslit.

According to Ms Goh, the manager told her they had "taken the meals of other crew members to give to you, because you did not pre-order".

"I will never ever ever ever fly with them again," she said in the post.

It is unclear which flight Ms Goh was on.

Netizens encouraged her to pre-order flight meals in the future

"Well, airlines not wrong though," one user wrote, adding: "if you can't eat beef, need to highlight cause Chinese airlines serve beef, they have no religious restriction".

Meanwhile, another netizen commented: "Pre-ordering meals due to restrictions is a personal responsibility," calling the situation, aside from the stewardess' attitude, a case of "personal negligence".

"What you expect from a cheap airline," one user quipped.

"Also, you can email the management if this kind of behaviour," another suggested, urging her to lodge a complaint with the airline.

Dietary restrictions must be made at least 24 hours before flight: China Airlines

According to China Airlines' website, passengers in all classes can indicate dietary restrictions and are required to do so at least 24 hours before their flight.

This includes special meal requirements for infants, children, religious dietary restrictions, or health reasons.

Stomp has reached out to China Airlines and yilin.goh for comment.

