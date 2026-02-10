S'pore TikToker contemplates swapping Fuggler plushie's teeth with her own baby teeth

A TikToker from Singapore asked netizens to weigh in on her idea of replacing a full-size Fuggler plushie's fake teeth with her own baby teeth.

Fugglers are plush toys — short for "Funny Ugly Monsters" — known for their human-like teeth, vacant eyes and intentionally odd designs.

The 23-year-old content creator, Shannon Kreissl, came up with the idea following her wisdom tooth extraction. She had originally thought about making a keychain using her teeth, but was worried about losing them.

In her video, Ms Kreissl showed how each tooth in her collection is stored in a mini zip-lock bag, accompanied by a card noting the date and position of each tooth. Her latest addition came after her wisdom tooth extraction on Jan 31.

Ms Kreissl's post on Feb 2 has since garnered over 31,200 views, 1,000 reactions, and 20 comments.

"All of my baby teeth and they've been set in like a storage box just collecting dust," Ms Kreissl said, adding that she "really wants to do something meaningful with them".

In a subsequent clip on Feb 4, she was seen at a Kiddy Palace outlet selecting a Fuggler doll.

After browsing several designs, she settled on a blue-and-pink Fuggler plushie featuring green eyes, a protruding tongue, and two rows of teeth.

"I think that Fugglers are a more acceptable version of Labubu," she quipped in her latest video, adding that she plans on customising it with her own teeth soon.

Speaking to Stomp, the fashion content creator said she was inspired after discovering her baby teeth in a small storage box.

"I'm always drawn to out-of-the-box ideas and unconventional accessories," she added.

Ms Kreissl said she started collecting her teeth in 2008 when she was six years old. She currently has 20 baby teeth and two wisdom teeth in her collection.

Netizens amused by her idea

Most netizens found Ms Kreissl's idea hilarious.

"Soso cute!! Shannon fuggler cant wait to see it," one user wrote in disbelief.

Another TikToker, however, pointed out that the teeth might end up rotting.

"So cool but teeth get [sic] bad," said the netizen.

"Colour one of them blue so your Fuggler can be Bluetooth compatible," one user joked.

