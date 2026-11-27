The camera shows a receipt from Lotus’s KSL City, a hypermarket located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

A netizen who successfully recycled a plastic bottle bought in Johor Bahru at a Return Right Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in Singapore has surprised some who find it shocking that the machine accepted a bottle purchased overseas.

In a post shared by TikTok account @sg.news.warehouse on Nov 23 , a person is seen using the RVM at around 12.50pm that day to recycle a plastic bottle under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS).

They place an empty Ribena bottle into the machine, which accepts it.

The camera then shows a receipt from Lotus’s KSL City, a hypermarket located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

On the receipt, a Ribena drink which costs RM3.29 (S$1) is listed.

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PHOTO: SG.NEWS.WAREHOUSE/TIKTOK

The machine’s screen indicates that the bottle has been accepted, entitling the person to a 10-cent refund.

The person then taps the screen to claim the refund, which is credited to their EZ-Link card.

Another post shared on Nov 25 shows several drinks — including those from Coca-Cola, Ribena, and mineral water brands — bearing the BCRS 10-cent refund logo.

The post’s caption states that these drinks were found in Johor , encouraging netizens from Malaysia to save their empty containers for their next trip to Singapore.

Producers can opt to use international barcodes: BCRS Ltd

In response to Stomp’s queries, a BCRS Ltd spokesperson said the product in the video carries an international barcode registered under the BCRS .

The spokesperson explained that producers can opt to use international barcode s that are shared across multiple markets instead of Singapore-exclusive ones.

However, these producers will also pay a security fee to account for potential cross-border returns.

In the comments section of the original post, several netizens were in awe of the discovery, with one even calling the RVM an “amazing machine”.

Others speculated that more consumers might start bringing drink containers from Malaysia to Singapore for recycling.

“This shows everything there is more worth it, even an empty bottle,” another chimed in.

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