S'pore-registered car crashes into several houses in JB; driver taken to hospital

Daniel Lai

Dec 19, 2025

The Straits Times

A Singapore-registered car crashed into four Johor Bahru houses at dawn on Nov 24, the Johor southern district police confirmed in a statement on Dec 18.

The car, driven by a Singaporean male, had crashed into four residences in Jalan Harimau, in Johor Bahru, at about 5.15am, district police chief Raub Selamat said.

Jalan Harimau is about a seven-minute walk from KSL City Mall, a shopping centre frequented by Singaporeans.

Investigations indicate that the 32-year-old lost control of his vehicle, an Audi, amid heavy rain and slippery roads, the police said, adding that the driver has since been issued a summons for failing to control the vehicle.

Preliminary alcohol screening tests yielded negative results, the police said.

The accident caused damage to the houses at 31, 33, 35 and 37 Jalan Harimau, the police said, adding that the man, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Columbia Asia Hospital.

In its statement, the police referred to photos of the aftermath posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Dec 17.

In one photo, the Audi can be seen overturned on its bonnet, after having crashed into the wall of a home. There is a large hole in the wall with debris seen on the ground.

Other photos show the car's undercarriage badly damaged while it is being prepared for towing.

The roads in the area are higher than the terraced houses, noted a reporter from Shin Min Daily News who visited the site on the morning of Dec 18.

A resident whose house was damaged in the accident told the Chinese daily that the car had "flown over" the gate of one of the houses, before crashing into two walls separating two houses.

According to the resident, the car was towed away at about 9am that day and police were at the scene, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

