A woman was accused of using acupuncture needles to poke her husband’s testicles.

S’pore man accuses wife of poking needles into testicles, forced to crawl 100 times around house

Suspecting her husband of cheating on her, a woman allegedly poked his testicles with acupuncture needles and forced him to crawl around their flat.

The husband also reported a series of alleged domestic abuse incidents, including his wife threatening to kill him by inserting needles in specific pressure points.

The case was heard on April 16, which went ahead despite the accused’s absence.

Explaining his decision to do so, magistrate Soh Kian Peng said the woman was reminded several times of the hearing and had informed the court through an email on April 13 that she was receiving medical treatment in China and was unable to attend.

Citing the lack of a “valid medical certificate”, Mr Soh did not accept her explanation as she had “no reasonable excuse” for her absence.

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Additionally, the accused had stated in the same email that the hearing may proceed in her absence, and she would accept the outcome.

Alleged multiple incidents of abuse on same day

On Dec 6 last year, the accused demanded her husband’s phone after suspecting him of cheating. She grew suspicious after the man failed to transfer his Assurance Package cash payment.

When the man refused to hand over his phone, the woman allegedly retrieved a 15cm-long knife from the kitchen and pointed it at him. The man’s brother-in-law stepped in, asking her to calm down and put the blade down.

The man eventually transferred the money, and his wife calmed down when she could not find evidence of infidelity on his device.

Court documents did not state how the accused gained access to the man’s phone.

Later, the accused entered the bedroom with her husband and allegedly used three acupuncture needles to “poke” his testicles.

The man claimed the accused said she did it to ensure his private parts “would not turn black”. He recalled being “terrified” and in severe pain.

Afterwards, the accused made the man give her a massage, proceeding to hit his head with a massage stick and calling him “stupid” if he massaged the “wrong” spots.

The man lodged a police report the next day for his safety.

Forced to crawl, hand over salary

In addition to these alleged incidents, the woman was purportedly paranoid that her husband was committing infidelity with multiple women, including his stepmother. Whenever she had such suspicions, she would allegedly force the man to “kneel down on the floor” and “crawl around the house 100 times”.

The accused also forced her husband to rush home from work, and would allegedly hit him if he arrived late. In addition, the man was also made to transfer his entire salary to his wife monthly, and had to ask for a daily allowance of $4 to $5 for food.

The aforementioned incidents occurred while the couple lived in a flat belonging to the accused’s sister.

Man’s application for PPO rejected

Before the trial, the man had applied for the following:

Personal protection order (PPO)

No contact order

Counselling order: Parties named in the order must attend counselling

Mandatory treatment order: The offender must undergo psychiatric treatment for a maximum of 36 months

On May 22, Mr Soh rejected the man’s application for a personal protection order (PPO) as he “had not demonstrated the necessity” of granting one.

Mr Soh said he did not fully accept the man’s account of the incidents, and that his argument had not sufficiently proven why the PPO should be given for his protection or personal safety.

“Insofar as the husband said that he needed the PPO to shield himself in the event that the Wife returned to Singapore and tried to track him down, he had not put any evidence before me to demonstrate the likelihood of this happening,” Mr Soh stated.

After the incident, the man had cut off contact with the accused and her relatives. He also took precautions to conceal the address of his new residence from them.

“It was also apparent to me that the Husband had taken precautions to ensure that his current residence remained hidden from the Wife and her relatives,” Mr Soh said.

Since the man’s application for a PPO was dismissed, his application for the remaining three orders failed as a result.

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