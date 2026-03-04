"I will be more mindful moving forward," wrote Ms Lam. PHOTO: NOVITALAM/INSTAGRAM

S'pore influencer Novita Lam apologises after backlash over 'out of touch' Iran-Israel pun

Local influencer Novita Lam has apologised after facing backlash over an "out of touch" Iran-Israel pun she posted on her Instagram Story amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Ms Lam, who has over 430,000 followers on Instagram, issued an apology on March 4, admitting that her comment was "insensitive and hurtful". Her initial Instagram Story post is no longer available as of March 4.

'I will be more mindful moving forward'

Ms Lam initially posted a story of herself running at the Marina Barrage, along with the caption: "Iran this. Israel that. IRAN 5km and the pain ISREAL."

Following backlash from netizens, Ms Lam apologised for her post, describing it as "insensitive and hurtful, especially with what is happening around the world right now."

She said she had removed the post as soon as she realised her mistake.

"I will be more mindful moving forward," wrote Ms Lam.

Stomp has reached out to Ms Lam for comment.

'She's giving out of touch'

A screenshot of Ms Lam's initial Instagram story, along with the Iran-Israel pun, was uploaded to a Reddit thread on March 3, attracting over 60 comments, with netizens slamming her for her insensitivity amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"She's giving out of touch," a commenter wrote. Many others deemed Ms Lam's post as "insensitive", "tone-deaf", and "distasteful".

One called the post "embarrassing", while another said it is a "disgrace to Singapore".

"Imagine being so far in your delusional bubble that a literal world war is just some kind of joke for you to content farm on," a comment read.

