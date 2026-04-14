S’pore influencer charged over allegations that she collected vape orders on Telegram

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

April 13, 2026

Local influencer Eunice Joy Ng, who is known by her handle Mermaid Girl, has been charged over allegations that she had advertised vapes for sale, an offence under the Tobacco Act.



According to court documents, the 26-year-old posted a Telegram story some time in December 2025 in which she is said to have offered to collect pre-orders for vapes.



In the post, she allegedly wrote: “For those who want me to get vape for them, you can send me your pre-order list, and I will try to get them... If there is high demand, I will set up a Google Form.”

She currently has more than 3,000 followers on her Telegram channel, according to The Straits Times’ checks.

Her post, which prompted an investigation by the Health Sciences Authority, was made after the Government tightened laws in September 2025 to deal with vaping, particularly against etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

Some of the measures include listing etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and increasing penalties for vape users and sellers.

For advertising vapes for sale, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

From May 1, vape users are liable for fines of up to $10,000, while sellers can be handed fines of up to $200,000 and six years’ jail, under the new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

Ng’s case is set for a pre-trial conference on April 15.

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