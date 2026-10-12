Noor Sobri Mohamed Noor moved to Iskandar Puteri, Johor, with his wife and five kids in 2022.

S’pore family spends 10% to 20% more after moving to JB, but says better lifestyle makes it worthwhile

Moving to Johor Bahru may seem like a way to escape Singapore’s high cost of living, but one family has found themselves spending even more after relocating across the border.

For Noor Sobri Mohamed Noor , 37, his family’s monthly expenses have risen by about 10 to 20 per cent since they moved to Johor in 2022.

Yet he has no regrets.

According to Berita Minggu, Sobri, who lives in Iskandar Puteri with his wife and five children, said the higher costs largely come from international school fees, which can reach RM3,000 ($940) per child .

“Financially, our expenses are a little high because of international school fees.

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“But in terms of the value of life, we can live in a big house in a gated and guarded estate, which is a big difference compared to in Singapore,” he said.

From dreading life in JB to moving his own family there

Sobri did not always enjoy living in Johor. Growing up, his parents had chosen to settle in Johor Bahru, even though the family were Singaporeans.

He recalled having to wake up as early as 5am every day to travel from home to his school in Singapore.

When he turned 18 and became eligible for National Service (NS), he ‘returned’ to Singapore.

But almost two decades later, Sobri found himself moving back to the very place he once disliked, and raising a family there.

“As I grew up, I started to see Johor through a different lens,” said the founder of Lufts Barber.

He wanted his five children, aged five to 13, to enjoy a more relaxed and well-rounded education, along with a larger living space.

All five now attend an international school in Tebrau .

Sobri said his children previously struggled with the pace of Singapore’s curriculum, with his eldest son’s mathematics grades declining.

After transferring to the international school, however, his son began enjoying his lessons more and achieved excellent results without needing regular tuition.

Parents seek more holistic education for children

Nur Syafiqah Abdul Rahman , a PropNex real estate agent who moved to Johor in 2023, shared a similar experience.

Her eight-year-old daughter attends Marlborough College Malaysia, where Syafiqah has seen improvements in her studies.

“There are parents who choose international schools in Johor because they want their children to develop holistically through educational activities.

“They get to visit natural spaces, practise drama, public speaking and sports that are integrated directly into school hours, without the pressure of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE),” she explained.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF NUR SYAFIQAH ABDUL RAHMAN, ST PHOTO

National University of Singapore economist Dr Timothy Wong said education remains a key consideration for Singaporean families thinking about relocating to Johor.

“Education remains a priority for Singaporean families. Despite having to face the hassle of travelling back and forth across borders, they will not compromise on the quality of their children’s education,” he said.

More Singaporeans open to moving

As co-founder of relocation consultancy MoveToMalaysia, Syafiqah has seen an uptick in enquiries from Singaporeans considering life across the Causeway.

She now receives up to 10 enquiries a month, compared with just two to three two years ago.

A free webinar session organised by her team also attracted more than 100 participants, while an in-person event scheduled for Oct 31 has received over 300 initial registrations, with an expected turnout of up to 700 visitors.

However, Syafiqah cautioned that more enquiries do not necessarily translate into immediate relocations.

Syafiqah takes interested groups to visit suitable properties in Johor before they decide to rent. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUR SYAFIQAH ABDUL RAHMAN

So far, she has helped about five families move to Johor, with the shortest process taking six months.

The process involves extensive financial planning, registering for schools, as well as having the proper documentation when handling immigration matters.

She advised Singaporean families to rent a home first to assess the suitability of living in Johor — including the challenges of commuting across the border — before making a commitment to purchase property there.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, scheduled to begin operations in February 2027, is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient.

Higher property demand and better business prospects

Although Johor offers larger homes at comparatively lower prices, demand is also driving up rents in areas popular with Singaporeans.

Syafiqah cited East Ledang and Eco Botanic as examples.

“When I first started renting a semi-detached house here, the price was around RM5,800 .

“Now the same unit can reach RM9,000 per month. In terms of the rental market alone, we have seen how high the demand is,” she said.

More business opportunities across the Causeway

Beyond housing and education, Johor is also attracting Singaporean businesses looking to expand their businesses.

Commercial property agent and MoveToMalaysia co-founder Shamir Wahid said major corporate investments could create opportunities for smaller businesses, as new companies bring in workers, suppliers and their families.

These opportunities include tuition centres, enrichment programmes, restaurants, fitness centres and professional services.

“In my opinion, one of the biggest opportunities is the ecosystem that is forming. When a large company establishes a foothold in an area, other businesses tend to spring up around it,” he explained.

For Studio Five Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rayden Yuzz, 40 , expanding into Johor has been part of his company’s strategy for a decade.

The creative media company opened its first office in Johor Bahru in 2016 to tap Malaysia’s creative talent pool while benefiting from its proximity to Singapore and lower labour costs.

“For us, operating in Singapore and Johor is not just about managing costs, but leveraging the best of both cities.

“The combination of Singapore’s strategic business environment with Malaysia’s diverse creative talent gives us a unique competitive advantage, thus enabling us to offer better services to customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Roslee Tay, founded the Football Code Academy (FCA) in Iskandar Puteri in January 2026 after identifying demand for structured football training for children.

The academy has since served more than 90 families, with players representing over 14 nationalities, including Singapore.

Roslee said Johor’s proximity to Singapore allowed the academy to attract families from both countries while taking advantage of training facilities and more flexible schedules.

Roslee (right) during a football training session at the Football Code Academy in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROSLEE TAY

“For us, Johor is not just a cheaper alternative to Singapore. We see it as a market with its own potential and identity, where we can build FCA for the long term,” he said.

Shamir believes the two cities can complement each other rather than compete.

Singapore, he said, remains attractive for headquarters, finance and other high-value business functions, while Johor offers more space, a different cost structure and access to Malaysia’s workforce.

Shamir feels that with more large investments entering Johor, opportunities for SMEs in both cities will become increasingly attractive.

“Big companies may make up the first wave,” he said.

“Businesses that provide services to their employees, families, suppliers and communities may be next.”

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