The dashcam driver gave way to the car, thinking it was a police vehicle.

S’pore driver duped into believing private-hire vehicle with flashing blue and red LED lights was police car

A netizen has shared their experience of being duped into believing an MPV behind them was a police vehicle – because of its red and blue LED lights.

Footage of the incident, captured by a Facebook user’s onboard cameras, was shared on the SGRV Admin Facebook page with the caption, “Fake SG police car”.

The caption also says the camcar driver “gave way to a car with blue and red LED blinkers on Clemenceau Avenue”, having assumed it was a “police vehicle”.

“After it passed, the low-quality LEDs made me doubt its authenticity. Impersonating police assets is a serious offence that dangerously confuses the public,” the driver says.

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“PHV stands for POLICE HIRE VEHICLE”: Netizens joked

The video of the Toyota Voxy, which was a private-hire vehicle, was recorded at about 8.15pm on May 27. It was shared two days later and has since garnered over 52,000 views, 120 reactions and 50 comments.

Some netizens were amused at the audacity of the alleged police impersonator.

“PHV stands for POLICE HIRE VEHICLE,” said one in jest.

“He’s trying to donate the vehicle to the police,” another suggested.

Not everyone thought it a laughing matter, though, with netizens calling for the authorities to take action against the driver.

“LTA should impound this vehicle. What rubbish on the road? If no action is taken, then dozens come up with funny funny things, by then, it’s out of control, just like PMD,” warned a netizen.

Impersonating a police officer is an offence under the Police Force Act, punishable by a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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