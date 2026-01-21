A Singapore couple has live Maggi instant noodle station at their wedding, offering guests three broth flavours. PHOTOS: MILKILYY/TIKTOK

S'pore couple has live Maggi instant noodle station at their wedding: 'Curry, tom yam, or chicken?'

A newlywed couple in Singapore showcased their love for Maggi instant noodles by setting up a live cooking station for guests at their wedding.

In a clip uploaded on Jan 18 by TikTok user @milkilyy, staff were seen preparing bowls of Maggi noodles while her husband happily indulged in one.

Captioned "POV: you're obsessed with Maggi and have a Maggi live station at your wedding," the video has garnered more than 761,200 views and 67,400 likes.

The station had curry, tom yam, and chicken broths available, and guests were given a cup of noodles topped with ingredients.

Even though the cost of the station is unclear, the couple shared in the comments that they had requested it from the wedding venue.

Besides Maggi instant noodles, other dishes were also served at the wedding.

"Taking notes for my future wedding"

Viewers poked lighthearted fun at the idea, adding that they were taking notes for their upcoming weddings and even suggested other kinds of instant noodles to add to the menu.

"Petition to have Samyang instead!!!" one netizen said.

Some added that the Maggi station would be a great addition to the usual food served at weddings: "This is such a great idea! I was always sick of the typical nasi minyak dishes," another user said, referring to the fragrant rice dish.

"This is what dreams are made of," another user joked.

Stomp has reached out to milkilyy for more information.

