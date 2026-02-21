Soh Rui Yong challenges Tan Chuan-Jin's 'accidental' IG deletion claim, says it requires multiple steps

Soh Rui Yong questioned Tan Chuan-Jin's claim that he had "accidentally" deleted his Instagram account. PHOTO: SOH RUI YONG/FACEBOOK, THE STRAITS TIMES

Former politician Tan Chuan-Jin's LinkedIn post claiming he had "accidentally" deleted his Instagram account has been questioned by national athlete Soh Rui Yong.

Mr Tan, who resigned as Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC in 2023 over an extramarital affair with another MP, said in his post on Feb 19 that his Instagram account wasn't "just a page".

"It was almost 12 years of life. Conversations, disagreements, encouragement, banter, runs, fund-raising efforts, and celebrating so many everyday heroes," he says in his post.

However, Mr Soh, who had disagreements with Mr Tan during his tenure as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), was unconvinced.

Referencing Mr Tan's post, Mr Soh said on social media: "To me, this is a prime example of why I don't believe 75% of what most people post on LinkedIn these days."

Citing a Google search result, Mr Soh said deleting an Instagram account requires entering the account's password and selecting a reason for deletion. Additionally, the deletion becomes permanent only after 30 days and can be reversed by logging in within that period.

Some netizens sceptical, others sympathetic

Several LinkedIn users also commented on Mr Tan's post to point out the tedious process required to delete an Instagram account.

"How do you accidentally delete Instagram? I can understand you deleting SocMed for the sake of your privacy after your affair, but this is rubbish," said a user.

Another posted the steps and added "'Accidental' delete," followed by a laughing emoticon.

One user who was sceptical of Mr Tan's post said: "If you are trying to come back to the public eye, just say so, no need to 'accidentally' delete Instagram page."

Some users, however, sympathised with the former minister.

"What a beautifully reflective note. It is clear the impact went far beyond a page, touching real lives and shaping meaningful connections. Appreciate you sharing this perspective," said one user.

"Oh man, I felt a sense of loss reading this too because I loved that page 😆 but I agree with you that seasons change and roles end," another said.

One user offered a suggestion: "Create a new one and [sic] TikTok."

Stomp has reached out to Mr Tan for comment.

Disagreement over 2019 SEA Games selection

Mr Soh had been critical of Mr Tan in the past, blaming the then SNOC president in 2019 for being "petty" by excluding him from the contingent of 585 athletes at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

The SNOC said in a statement: "Since the 2017 SEA Games, there have been numerous instances where Soh has displayed conduct that falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to, considering that they are held up and seen as representatives of the country and as examples to our sporting youth.

Mr Soh described the move as "primary school playground politics where kids go: 'I don't friend you already!' just because you say something they don't like".

