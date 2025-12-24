Fancy a little Christmas cheer? Drop by block 16 at Cantonment Towers and witness these unique installations. PHOTO: STOMP

'So creative' Christmas display at Cantonment Towers took 2 months and lots of recycled waste

A Christmas installation at Cantonment Towers is drawing attention not just for its festive look, but for the effort behind it.

Made almost entirely from recycled and donated waste materials, the display took about two months to complete, from concept to final setup.

The work was mainly done by Anitha Tamilmaran, 50, with support from a small group of senior residents.

The end result? A vibrant scene featuring Santa Claus and his reindeer, a gingerbread man, nutcrackers and even a snowman.

Photos of the installation, located at Block 16 of the housing complex, were shared on popular subreddit r/Singapore. The post has already garnered more than 770 upvotes.

Many commenters praised Ms Anitha's creativity and dedication, with one user describing the display as "really adorable and very festive".

"What a nice initiative to bring some festive cheer to the neighbourhood," said another.

Videos shared on Ms Anitha's Instagram show nutcracker figures crafted from cardboard boxes and plastic bottles, among other festive elements.

How it all began

In response to Stomp's queries, Ms Anitha told Stomp that she began work on the Christmas installation in October and completed it on Nov 29.

Materials were donated by businesses and residents in the community.

Major contributors include Fitness First and FairPrice Finest at 100AM Mall, as well as printing shop Dynamic Phototronics.

The project incurred little to no monetary cost, with only basic supplies such as double-sided tape, glue and staples needed.

"The focus was on reusing what we already had and turning waste into something meaningful," Ms Anitha said.

Ms Anitha, who works mainly from home, has a background in graphic and interior design.

Her foray into decorating communal spaces began earlier this year, when the Cantonment Towers Residents Committee (RC) volunteer was chatting with her RC chairperson on decorating the neighbourhood for SG60.

Ms Anitha and some residents got to work and subsequently created a mosaic Singapore flag for the occasion.

This was followed by a kolam — a South Indian art form featuring geometric patterns — designed to decorate the estate for Deepavali.

The Christmas installation marks Ms Anitha's third community artwork in the estate this year.

"Residents' expectations are becoming higher," she said, adding that she has already begun planning the next display for Chinese New Year in 2026.

Until then, the Cantonment Towers Residents' Network has confirmed that there are no plans to remove the artwork.

"The installations will remain up for residents and visitors to enjoy beyond the Christmas period," said a spokesperson from the Residents' Network.

