‘Smelly mud water’ leaves Yishun residents ‘stranded’ due to flooding, says GrabFood rider

The GrabFood rider had to wait more than an hour to collect his order.

A 21-year-old GrabFood rider’s video lamenting the ‘smelly mud water’ in Yishun highlighted how a late-night water pipe leak left many feeling inconvenienced.

Darryl, the rider behind the TikTok account @darololol, posted a video in the early hours of May 10. Captioned “only in Yishun”, Darryl’s video showed him walking to a coffee shop to collect a customer’s order.

As he approached the coffee shop, he was greeted by a shocking sight: a block flooded with what he described as “mud water”. Debris and a cardboard box can also be seen drifting on the water.

“I can’t even collect my order,” lamented the rider.

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Speaking to Stomp on May 10, Darryl said the flooding occurred between 12.30am to 3am at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.

Darryl observed, “A lot of people were stranded and couldn’t get to their house lift, as the water height is above ankle level.”

He managed to collect his customer’s order only after waiting more than an hour, and was thankful that his customer had been understanding when he explained the situation.

He also shared video footage with Stomp, including one that showed water spewing upwards from underground.

Underground water pipe leak led to overflowing water: PUB

The culprit behind the flooding is a water-pipe leak that occurred at the area, which also affected 25 shops.

In a Facebook post, Singapore’s national water agency PUB shared that the leak occurred on an underground water pipe near the junction of Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 and Sembawang Road at around 1am on May 10.

PUB deployed a service crew to isolate the leak and repairs are ongoing. The agency confirmed that there is no disruption to water supply for homes and businesses, and that it is working with Nee Soon Town Council in clean up works.

‘It’s always Yishun’

The video has amassed 52,200 views and 72 comments.

Unsurprisingly, many netizens took the opportunity to pen light-hearted jabs at Yishun — a neighbourhood that most recently made headlines when an Australian travel vlogged called it “filthy”.

“Welcome to Yishun bruh,” quipped one TikTok user.

“Only at Yishun,” wrote another.

Some also joked that Darryl should have tasted the brown liquid to determine what it was.

“Free flow teh tarik,” suggested one user wryly.

“O the auntie left my Teh Peng order,” wrote another.

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