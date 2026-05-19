SM Lee flies with Scoot to China for business trip, snaps pictures with cabin crew

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong kicked off a five-day business trip to Nanning in Guangxi, China, with a flight on Scoot, snapping pictures with cabin crew.

In a statement on May 17, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that SM Lee will visit China from May 18 to 22, with the aim of “building on the momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and China and deepening Singapore’s ties with China at the regional level.”

A May 19 Facebook post by SM Lee included a photo of him posing in his seat, and a selfie with the flight captain and two Scoot air stewardesses.

“[Nanning] is a green city with lush green landscapes, reminding me of our own #CityinNature,” SM Lee wrote.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Scoot operates direct flights to Nanning Wuxu International Airport, located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The autonomous region of Guangxi, which borders Vietnam, is known for its natural scenery. SM Lee described Nanning, the capital city, as “a main gateway for cooperation between ASEAN and China.”

Besides Guangxi, SM Lee will also be visiting Shanghai during his five-day trip.

Other Singaporean politicians flew with Scoot

This is not the first time a Singaporean politician has flown on Scoot for their business trips.

In August last year, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was applauded by fellow passengers when he boarded a Scoot flight from Ipoh to Singapore. Similarly, Prime Minster Lawrence Wong received cheers during his trip from Laos to Singapore on the budget carrier.

Netizens sends well wishes

Netizens wished SM Lee luck and safety on his travels, with some praising him for flying with Scoot.

“Wondering did he book the whole plane or share with other passengers?” one Facebook user jokingly asked.

Another Instagram user even took SM Lee’s choice of airline as a stamp of approval: “If Scoot is good enough for him, Scoot is good enough for me.”

Scoot also commented under SM Lee’s post, saying it was its “privilege” to fly him to China.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.