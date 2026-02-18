Many netizens assumed that the sleeping commuter was drunk. PHOTO: MONIR 2.1/FACEBOOK

Sleeping MRT commuter sprawled on cabin floor caught on video: 'Taking power nap to a whole new level'

A video of a sleeping commuter sprawled on the floor of an MRT train cabin has left netizens bemused, with many assuming he was drunk.

The footage, shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram account and Facebook page The SG Daily on Feb 17, shows the man stirring midway through the clip. Another man is seen seated on the floor, but there is no indication as to whether they know each other.

Still images were also shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

It is unclear where and when the incident took place.

"No one helped to see how he was? In the past people would show concern now they take pics! Is this what our country is becoming? Bo chap (don't care)?" asked a Facebook user.

'Public holiday let him be ah'

One netizen thought the man might have had a hard day's work, to which another responded: "Yeah so? Doesn't give him the right to use public transport as his bedroom."

An Instagram user called for tolerance: "Chill as long as they pay their fare at the end of the ride."

Multiple commenters assumed the man had passed out from having too much to drink. "Want to drink until like this still want to take public transport, might as well take Grab lah," said an Instagram user.

"Taking power nap to a whole new level," said another, while many assumed the man was a foreign worker.

One Instagrammer remarked, tongue in cheek: "What a cutie."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.