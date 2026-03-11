Six cars speeding at up to 179km on CTE led to 2 accidents, all six drivers charged

Six cars speeding at up to 179km on the Central Expressway (CTE) led to two separate accidents in the early hours of Oct 27, 2024.

The motorists, aged between 21 and 35, were charged in court on March 11.

The police said a statement that they were alerted on Oct 27, 2024, at about 1.30am that a car had overturned in an accident at Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link.

After investigating, officers from the Traffic Police established that this was part of a larger incident involving six vehicles driving dangerously together.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the six cars had been speeding along CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway, reaching speeds of up to 176kmh, which was nearly double the 90kmh speed limit.

After exiting CTE, the vehicles headed towards Orchard Road and one of the drivers lost control of his car along Stamford Road.

The 21-year-old swerved sharply to the right, mounted the kerb and crashed into a traffic light pole and directional signage before overturning onto the grass verge. He and his 21-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to the hospital.

Because of the first accident, a 33-year-old male driver from the same group slowed down suddenly, causing a 27-year-old male driver behind him to collide with the rear of his car. Both were injured but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Through extensive follow-up investigations, officers from the Traffic Police established the identities of all six motorists and arrested them. They were immediately suspended from driving and their vehicles were seized as case exhibits.

All six were charged with dangerous driving, which carries a fine up to $5,000, a jail term up to 12 months, or both.

Two of them faced the additional charge of dangerous driving causing hurt, which carries a fine up to $10,000, a jail term up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

