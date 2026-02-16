'Singapore's youngest millionaire' gives $50 each to four late-night workers — but netizens ask if he should have given more

A TikToker's bid to "bless" four late-night construction workers has split the Internet, with some praising his generosity and others questioning his math.

19-year-old content creator Rayston Liow, better known by his professional moniker Rayston Heem, claims to be Singapore's youngest millionaire. He posted a video on Valentine's Day of himself giving money to four construction workers.

The 1 minute and 7-second clip, captioned "blessed to be able to give back", was filmed the night before. In it, Mr Liow is seen observing the workers from a higher vantage point in a neighbouring building.

As he "stays beside" the workers, he notes that they are still working at 10.43pm on a Friday night. "Should we give them money so they can get flowers for their wives tomorrow? F*** it, let's go," he says, before the video cuts to a time lapse of him running over.

When he approaches the four men, he asks if they are married and they reply in the affirmative. He then asks if they have Valentine's plans, but their responses are unclear.

"I just really wanna bless you guys up," the content creator said, before taking out what appeared to be two one-hundred dollar notes and handing them to the men.

"You guys can split it… I think you guys deserve it," he says. "Go get your wives some flowers tomorrow and treat them good, man," adds Mr Liow, before shaking their hands and leaving.

'Only $50 each?'

The video, which has gained at least 95,200 views and 4,455 likes, had netizens split on Mr Liow's actions.

Some were sceptical about the amount he gave, with two of the top-liked comments highlighting that he had "only" given $50 per person.

One suggested he had done it "for content", while others said Mr Liow should have been more generous with his wealth. "$100 each, please. Inflation in (Singapore) is real," wrote one user.

Nevertheless, many praised Mr Liow, calling him a "good young man" with a "good heart".

Who is Rayston Heem?

In a press release Mr Liow published last June, the entrepreneur claimed to have built a "seven-figure e-commerce business" by the age of 18. In a TikTok video posted on Jan 4, he also called himself the "youngest millionaire in Singapore".

Mr Liow studied in Fajar Secondary School and decided to leave school after turning 16. According to a TikTok video posted by 8dayseat, he partnered his aunt and uncle to open Xiang Xiang Ji, a chicken rice hawker stall in Beauty World Centre.

The stall, which officially opened on Jan 30, currently holds an average rating of 4.8 stars from 71 reviews on Google.

Stomp has contacted Mr Liow for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.