The accident happened on the Malaysian side of the Causeway in Johor Bahru at about 3.20am on May 27, the South Johor Bahru District Police said.

Singaporean motorcyclist dies after being flung off overpass in Causeway accident

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

May 28, 2026

A 25-year-old Singaporean died in the early hours of May 27 after he was thrown off his motorcycle and an overpass in an accident on the Causeway .

The accident happened on Jalan Tambak Johor – which is the Malaysian side of the Causeway in Johor Bahru (JB) – at about 3.20am on May 27 , said the South Johor Bahru District Police in a statement uploaded on Facebook that night.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, who was a nurse, was riding from the Bukit Chagar area of JB to the checkpoint at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

He entered the car lane by mistake before attempting to turn back, against the flow of traffic, the police said.

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He is believed to have lost control and veered to the right-hand side of the road before hitting a road barrier and skidding along a sharp bend, the police added.

As a result of the collision, he was thrown from his motorcycle and fell about 10m from an overpass, the statement read.

He was found on the lorry lane from Singapore to Malaysia with severe head injuries, as well as cuts and abrasions on various parts of his body, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

The man’s body was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the accident is being investigated.

In their statement, the police urged people who witnessed the incident to provide a statement at their office or contact investigating officer Dayang Aziemah Awang Sabeli on 017-3064779 .

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